Sprouts Farmers Market coming to former hhgregg in Bel Air's Tollgate Marketplace

Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to Tollgate Marketplace in Bel Air, where it has obtained a building permit from the town.

The building permit to renovate the 33,054-square-foot space was issued by the Town of Bel Air on Jan. 10 and work was being done Tuesday morning.

Erika Butler/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Work is being done inside one of the spaces at Tollgate Marketplace in Bel Air, where Sprouts was recently approved for a building permit. Work is being done inside one of the spaces at Tollgate Marketplace in Bel Air, where Sprouts was recently approved for a building permit. (Erika Butler/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun)

The interior has been stripped to the bare shell of the building and the glass front door has been replaced with two over-sized plywood doors.

Those doors opened Tuesday morning as a roll-off Dumpster was delivered to the site.

The estimated cost of the renovations, to include an “exterior canopy remodel,” is $2.5 million, according to a copy of the permit application.

Sprouts Farmers Market, a natural foods market offering fresh, organic choices, according to its website, will be in the space once occupied by hhgregg and before that, Circuit City.

Kalia Pang, a representative of Sprouts, said last week the company has only announced the stores opening through the first half of this year, which does not include a store in Bel Air. Nine stores are set to open by the second quarter in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey and Virginia, according to a company announcement provided by Pang. Sprouts intends to open 30 new stores in 2019.

Tim O’Connell, vice president of corporate communications for Retail Properties of America Inc., or RPAI, the Oak Brook, Ill., firm that owns Tollgate Marketplace, said recently he did not have approval to release the names of new tenants at the shopping center.

Several spaces at the shopping center are empty, including the former Toys ‘R’ Us/Babies ‘R’ Us and the space Party City was in until it moved.

In the same shopping center, which has undergone an extensive exterior renovation, Starbucks next to Barnes & Noble will be closing Feb. 18.

