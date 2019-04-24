Sprouts Farmers Market in Bel Air to hire 150 employees ahead of July opening

Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its Bel Air location in July and has scheduled a job fair in Baltimore County next month to help fill approximately 150 positions at the store.

The Bel Air store, located in the former hhgregg retail space in the Tollgate Marketplace shopping center, will be the Phoenix, Arizona-based company’s third store in Maryland. Sprouts opened stores in Ellicott City and Towson in 2018.

Spokesperson Kalia Pang said there has been a “really great response from local shoppers” since the first two stores opened last year.

“We offer fresh, natural and organic groceries at everyday prices,” she said Monday. “The demand for that is very high in the [Baltimore] area.”

Company officials plan to hire 150 full and part-time employees for the Bel Air store, which is slated to open July 10. A hiring fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at the Hilton Garden Inn White Marsh, according to a news release and Sprouts’ website.

The hotel is at 5015 Campbell Blvd. Applicants should bring a resume and “be ready for on-the-spot interviews,” Pang said.

Open positions include clerks, cashiers, department managers, assistant department managers, backup receivers, administrative coordinators and scan coordinators, according to the news release. Visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for more information.

Pang noted 150 employees is “quite a few” for a grocery store.

“Our format is very focused on customer engagement, so we make sure that team members are very well educated and available to help customers find the right products for their lifestyles and answer any questions,” she said.

Despite the name, Sprouts is not a farmers market like those local residents would visit in Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace during the spring, summer and fall, where area farmers can sell their products directly to the public.

Sprouts will operate in Bel Air, as in its other locations, a “full-service grocery store” with a butcher shop, fish market, deli, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements and other goods, according to Pang.

She noted fresh, healthy produce is “central to our business” and the “biggest traffic driver,” though.

“People walk in and they’ll see fresh produce at the center of the store,” Pang said.

Sprouts sources its products from various vendors “to offer the best quality and value with seasonal produce,” she said. There are “dozens” of local products available at stores, products made within the state or within 500 miles of that particular store.

“If there are local vendors that fit our healthy living philosophy, it’s often that our guests will see familiar brands local brands on our shelves,” Pang said.

Sprouts’ Bel Air store will be in a more than 33,000-square-foot space in Tollgate Marketplace at Route 24 and Route 1 in Bel Air. The space had been occupied by hhgregg, a national retailer selling appliances, electronics and furniture, but the company declared bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all of its stores.

The Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us next door closed in 2018, and the Starbucks next to the Barnes & Noble bookstore, also in Tollgate Marketplace, closed earlier this year.

Pang said all Sprouts store sites are about 33,000 square feet.

“Just the proximity [to Bel Air] and local need makes it a good fit for us,” Pang said of the site in Tollgate Marketplace. “We’re very neighborhood driven.”

Sprouts has more than 300 stores in 19 states, with more than 30,000 employees, according to the news release. Pang said the company works to support local communities through the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

Nonprofit organizations which “increase kids’ access to fresh, healthy food and nutrition education” in neighborhoods around Sprouts stores can apply for grants online at sprouts.com/neighborhoodgrants.

Pang cited Sprouts’ recent partnership with General Mills to provide a $50,000 grant to the Living Classroom Foundation’s Baltimore Urban Gardening with Students, or BUGS, program, part of the Healthy Communities Foundation’s spring 2019 round of grants.

“We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors in Bel Air and showing them all the healthy and approachable products throughout the store,” Pang said.

