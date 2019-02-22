'Slave meal' at Black History Month celebration at Havre de Grace church offensive to some

The idea of serving an “authentic slave meal” at an event Saturday to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Booker T. Washington has angered some people.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Havre de Grace is hosting the event to honor Washington, an educator, author, orator and presidential adviser to “Learn, Appreciate and Celebrate Black History,” according to a flyer.

In addition to a dramatic reading of “The Man – The Story” and a performance by Expressions of Faith Baltimore Gospel Choir, organizers will serve an “authentic slave meal.”

Alex Ibewuike, a 2008 Havre de Grace High School graduate who works as a consultant for the health care industry in Washington, D.C., said the point of the event is to celebrate black culture, black people, Black History Month and Booker T. Washington.

“There is nothing to really celebrate about a slave meal because that was something that people in that circumstance didn’t have a choice of what they had to eat,” Ibewuike said. “They were given slop and leftover intestines of animals, things people didn’t want to eat.”

She concedes it’s part of history, but it’s a painful part.

“If people want to talk about it, teach about it, show examples,” Ibewuike said. “But to recreate the insult is what is more offensive.”

Representatives from St. John’s Episcopal could not be reached for comment.

Marquise Moultrie, who works at Aberdeen Proving Ground and lives in North East, said he and his co-workers were talking about it.

“I just think it’s really offensive. I think there would have been another terminology used,” Moultrie said. “I think [slave meal] is really crossing the line.”

Ibewuike and Moultrie both said they would like an apology from the organizers of the event.

“I just think it’s wrong on so many different levels,” Moultrie said.

Ibewuike said she would like the church to apologize because “serving a ‘slave meal’ will never be okay.”

She spoke with church representatives who said they were “making efforts” to change the wording, though it doesn’t make it OK.

“I guess it’s better for them to at least acknowledge it, but it also requires they give a public apology to address to a wider audience because that’s who they offended,” Ibewuike said. “It’s not just changing the wording. There’s a deeper issue here, because at one point this group thought it was OK to use the language they use.

“It just shows a lack of sensitivity and lack of important discussion when it comes to these types of identity issues and the right and wrong things to say. Being more culturally aware is what needs to be improved.”

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS