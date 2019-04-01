Wholesome Pantry Organic brand nut butters recalled from ShopRite, other stores

Wakefern Food Corp., which owns and operates 11 ShopRite stores in Maryland, including five in Harford County, has recalled several Wholesome Pantry brand organic nut butters because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is a species of pathogenic bacteria that can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal foodborne infection. It can cause severe illness, such as sepsis, meningitis, or encephalitis. The elderly, newborns and those with compromised immune systems are at risk of severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may also suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported, according to the Wakefern news release. Though no Wholesome Pantry Organic brand nut butters tested positive, Wakefern initiated the voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the news release.

The following five varieties of nut butters, packed in 16-ounce plastic jars with best-by dates of June 2020 and earlier have been recalled:

Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Salted Almond Butter UPC: 04119006004

Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Unsalted Almond Butter UPC: 04119006005

Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsalted Sunflower Butter UPC: 04119005827

Wholesome Pantry Organic Tahini Butter UPC: 04119005828

Wholesome Pantry Organic Cashew Butter UPC: 04119006006

These products were sold in ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer and Dearborn Market stores. In addition to its Maryland stores, ShopRite has locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Price Rite Marketplace has five locations in Maryland including two in Baltimore County and one in Baltimore City.

Customers who purchased these products should return them for an immediate refund or replacement.

Wakefern became aware of the potential contamination when supplier Oskri Organics Corp. notified the group several nut butters produced in their Lake Mills, Wisconsin, facility had tested positive for Listeria bacteria.

Customers have been notified via in-store signs, website announcements, telephone calls and email messages, according to Wakefern.

Consumers with questions may call 800-746-7748 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.