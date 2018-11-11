Havre de Grace Police investigating downtown shooting Sunday morning

While some in Havre de Grace were in the midst of Veterans Day observances Sunday morning, Havre de Grace police were investigating a shooting in the downtown business district.

Police were called to the 200 block of North Washington Street at about 9:30 a.m. to help emergency medical services personnel with someone reported to have a laceration, according to Havre de Grace Police.

When responding police arrived, they determined the subject did not have a laceration, but instead his injuries were from gunshots, police said. Patrol officers called in Havre de Grace Police detectives who took over the investigation.

The victim, identified by police as a 61-year-old male, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. No other information about the victim, or what happened to him, was made available.

“Havre de Grace Detectives are still on scene actively investigating the incident,” Cpl. Daniel Petz wrote in an emailed statement Sunday afternoon. “At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Havre de Grace Police at 410-939-2121.

This story will be updated.