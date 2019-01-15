Harford council approves public sewer connection for more than 90 homes in Edgewood, Benson

More than 90 Harford residents who have been complaining about failing septic systems in their Edgewood and Benson neighborhoods will soon be added to the county’s public sewer system.

The Harford County Council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to add the 14 residents of the Magnolia Road neighborhood in Edgewood and 79 residents in the Woodbridge Manor community near Fallston to the county’s system.

A majority of the residents in each of the neighborhoods petitioned the county to be added, citing ongoing septic issues that are limiting how they can use their properties.

During a public hearing last week, Kathryn Lawson of Magnolia Road said she and her husband had to rent portable toilets when they had a party at their house because the septic system couldn’t handle so many people.

Magnolia Road residents will pay an annual assessment of about $1,700 once the 1,800-foot, 8-inch sewer line is built. They also will have to pay $15,347 to connect to the system as well as the cost to abandon their existing septic system within a year and connect to the public sewer system at their homes.

In Woodbridge Manor, where some residents say their property values are being affected and they’re having trouble selling their homes, homeowners will have to pay a $1,854 annual assessment plus the hook-up charges.

During evaluations of the septic systems in both communities in April, the Harford County Health Department determined there is a seasonal elevated water table and the native soils have moderate to severe limitations for septic systems and holding tanks were likely the only solution to their problems if they couldn’t connect to the county system.

Grants to assist the homeowners must be obtained before the project moves forward, county officials said last week.

