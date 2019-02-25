Power outages force two Harford County elementary schools to close today

Two elementary schools in Harford County are closed today due to power outages, school officials announced this morning.

Riverside Elementary School in Joppa and Churchville Elementary School in Churchville will be closed to students and staff. Custodians are to report on time.

Staff from the county schools facilities department and BGE are working to restore the power, according to the school system.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a high wind warning from 4 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Monday for Harford County. A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring with sustained speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more.

As of 6:30 a.m., more than 3,000 Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. customers were without power in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties.