Harford schools consider outsourcing custodial, food services, offering naming rights

Harford County’s public school system is looking to the future for potential ways to reduce costs and increase revenues, which include outsourcing and offering naming rights for athletic facilities, as officials struggle to close a $35 million budget gap this year.

Harford County Public Schools has issued Requests for Information to potentially outsource three areas — custodial services, food services and special education transportation services. None of these would be for the coming fiscal year, according to Superintendent Sean Bulson. The requests are only for information to study the possibility of outsourcing.

“We are absolutely committed to our employees but must look at the long-term picture for the school system,” Bulson said in an email.

The school system’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2020 to Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is $472.7 million, an increase of $15 million over last year’s budget request and $5 million more than what Bulson proposed.

Glassman must submit his proposed budget to the Harford County Council by April 15. The council will hold a series of public hearings and work sessions and must pass the budget, with any amendments, by June 15. It goes into effect July 1.

None of the requests for information would affect the budget being prepared.

If school leaders determine outsourcing in any of those three areas would be a benefit to the school system, it would then issue a Request for Proposal.

“If we proceed with an RFP, we will include all our stakeholders in discussions because we know that these decisions will affect our staff,” Bulson said. “Those discussions would not begin until next year and would not impact the school system until Fiscal Year 2021, at the earliest.”

The three RFIs were issued in February and are due later this month. School officials will complete their review of the responses and decide whether to move forward with soliciting proposals by April 15, according to school system documents.

The requests can be viewed on the school system’s website at https://www.hcps.org/departments/businessServices/purchasing.aspx.

The food services budget is estimated to be about $17.9 million for FY20, according to information provided by the school system.

It is separate from the operating budget and includes management of eight federally and state-funded child nutrition programs, a la carte sales of about $3.2 million a year and all maintenance of kitchen equipment at 55 sites that include at least a serving line, oven, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher and point-of-sale system.

The request was issued Feb. 8 and is due by 2:30 p.m. March 8.

The estimated budget for special education bus services for FY20 is $11.2 million, according to the school system.

The school system operates 96 special education bus drivers with 96 attendants with 17 non-public placements and 54 county schools.

The request was issued Feb. 13 and is due by March 13.

The proposed custodial services budget for FY20 is $19.3 million.

Harford school facilities include 6.2 million square feet of building space on nearly 2,000 acres, all of which is maintained by the Office of Operations, which also plans for renovations and new construction, according to the RFI.

The school system has a comprehensive maintenance program that includes internal and outsourced services.

In-house custodians perform building operation services and report to the schools’ principals to do the necessary duties, including cleaning restrooms, classrooms, offices, corridors, health suites, gyms, all-purpose rooms and other spaces.

Outside the buildings, custodians maintain school grounds, such as playgrounds, athletic facilities and other amenities, and are responsible for snow removal and other debris.

The request was issued Feb. 13 and is due by March 14.

Naming rights

In addition to cutting costs, the school system is also looking at ways to increase revenue, which includes selling naming rights to athletic stadiums, auditoriums, gymnasiums, athletic fields, outdoor tracks, etc., according to a request for proposals due March 8.

Naming rights would begin July 1 and expire June 30, 2024, though an addendum to the request says the start dates are flexible.

The terms of the naming rights are at the suggestion of the sponsor, according to the RFP.

“We put the RFP out to see if we can supplement our athletic budget by having advertisements and a coordinated advertising campaign countywide for the system,” Harford County Board of Education President Joe Voskuhl said. “It’s going on in a lot of states now; it started at the pros, moved down to college and is now down to high schools.

“It could be a way of bringing in some revenue,” he said. “We’re exploring it. We need to explore if it’s worthwhile, it may not be.”

If such naming rights brought in $500,000, that’s a number of teaching positions that wouldn’t have to be eliminated.

Harford budget officials said every $1 million saved would save 14 teaching positions.

“I want to be optimistic at this point,” Voskuhl said.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS