Harford school officials 'encouraged' by Hogan's plan to fund $3.5 billion in capital projects statewide

What portion of the Harford public school system’s funding request for capital projects will be fulfilled by the state hasn’t been determined, but school officials are “encouraged.”

Harford County Public Schools’ capital funding request for Fiscal Year 2020 is more than $74 million, most of which is sought from the county. About $12.1 million, however, is requested from the state for projects that include roof and HVAC replacements, according to school system budget documents.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced this week that he plans to fund $3.5 billion in school construction projects across the state, in part because of a new constitutional amendment that adds casino revenue to school funding.

Hogan said Tuesday he will submit legislation during the 2019 General Assembly session that would add $1.9 billion in new school construction projects over five years. That funding would be in addition to the $1.6 billion in public school construction funding included in the state’s five-year capital budget.

“We are encouraged by Governor Hogan’s announcement and look forward to receiving more information about the application, review, and approval process and how it could potentially benefit Harford County Public Schools,” Harford superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson said. “We will continue to utilize the Educational Facilities Master Plan, along with the Capital Improvement Program, to provide the Board of Education of Harford County with information as they evaluate future capital projects.”

The county’s top priority for state funding in FY 2020 is $1.4 million to replace the roof at Aberdeen Middle School, according to documents. The county would contribute $123,000 to the project.

Two of the county’s biggest funding requests from the state are for HVAC replacements — $4.7 million for Roye-Williams Elementary in Aberdeen and $4.2 million for George D. Lisby Elementary at Hillsdale. These projects are the second and fourth priorities the county has to be funded by the state in the next fiscal year.

The third priority is $915,000 to replace the roof at Hickory Elementary (with $879,000 from the county) and fifth is $810,000 from the state for the central plant and fire alarm system at North Bend Elementary School (with $1.2 million from the county).

The top 10 priorities for local funding in FY2020 are $842,000 for special education facility improvements; $13.5 million for the Havre de Grace Middle/High replacement; $13 million for a technology refresh; $1.5 million for a limited renovation at Joppatowne High School; $479,000 for emergency systems and communications; $4.5 million for replacement buses; $421,000 for security measures, the Aberdeen Middle roof, the Roye Williams Elementary HVAC system; and $865,000 for stormwater management, erosion and sediment control, according to the budget documents.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.

