Harford schools addressing increased use of Juuls, vaping devices among students

As more students in Harford County are using vaping devices than smoking cigarettes, according to recent studies, the public school system is proposing changes to address the increased use.

The board of education is considering revisions to Harford County Public Schools’ Tobacco Products Policy, which includes changing the policy’s title to “Tobacco-Free and Inhalant-Free School Environment.”

The changes were presented to board members at their April 8 meeting. They could be voted on by the board after a 60-day public comment period.

According to results of the 2016 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System Survey provided by the Harford County Health Department, 14.3 percent of Harford students reported they were using electronic vapor products. That was higher than the percentage of students — 9.3 — who reported they smoked cigarettes.

“This is an issue in our schools and while we are working closely with our partners like the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department, resources are limited as we see an increase in use among students,” Buck Hennigan, director of student services for Harford County Public Schools, said.

School resource officers in Harford’s schools are also seeing an increase in student use of vaping devices, which include Juul devices, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

While the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t track the specific number of vaping incidents or number of citations issued to students caught with such devices, law enforcement officials anecdotally say the number of students doing it is on the rise.

“Vapes have been an issue for a while. You’d be surprised at the number of kids doing it,” Lt. Hugh John Dougherty, of the Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division, said. “Kids think it’s safe. They think it’s perfectly safe because they’re not smoking a cigarette.”

Vaping is done using e-cigarettes made of a battery, atomizer with a heating coil and a material that absorbs a liquid that may contain nicotine, flavoring and chemicals, according to information in the Stanford Medicine Tobacco Prevention toolkit provided by the Harford County Health Department.

“The dangers lie within the e-juice because they contain ingredients such as: nicotine, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and flavoring chemicals. The flavoring chemicals is what makes it more attractive to teens because they come in flavors such as bubblegum or mango,” according to the tobacco prevention toolkit. “More importantly, nicotine is a drug that is a stimulant, meaning it raises levels of physical or psychological activity in the body, and it is toxic at high doses. It is highly addictive since it causes changes in brain chemistry quickly and leaves the brain craving more.”

Students also face legal ramifications from using and having vaping devices. When law enforcement is made aware of a student with those devices in their possession, they issue that student a citation.

“Once we have that information, we have no discretion on whether to issue a citation,” Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office, said.

Proposed new policy

The school system’s new proposed tobacco policy includes bans on all electronic smoking devices, including vapes, Patrick Spicer, the school system’s lawyer, told the board April 8.

“There are various factual circumstances the schools confront, particularly in this day of new devices,” Spicer said.

In the proposed policy, inhalation devices include vapes, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, a Juul or pipes.

Revisions are also proposed to the progressive disciplines.

Students caught the first time with such devices, or tobacco cigarettes, must attend an hour-long tobacco education awareness program offered by the Health Department. Students who don’t will be suspended for one day.

Second-time offenders will have to attended six hours of tobacco education classes — presented in three two-hour sessions — through the Health Department; those who don’t will be suspended for three days.

For the third offense, when “all bets are off, we’ve tried enough,” Spicer said, students are suspended for four to 10 days, at the discretion of the principal.

Tobacco education classes

One of the problems facing the school system, however, is the Heath Department’s tobacco education classes are full.

“They are hitting their capacity to deliver classes because so many students are engaging in this and it’s becoming more of a problem,” Hennigan said.

Molly Mraz, a spokesperson for the Health Department, said the number of students enrolled in these classes increases from year to year. This school year, she said, they’ve had the highest number of first- or second-time offenders.

“Since the number of students in violation is increasing, we are working to improve the program so that it is not a challenge to enroll in the education classes,” she said. “We are actually in the process of working with the school system to re-vamp this program.”

The classes meet once a week for an hour at the Health Department’s Edgewood location, with about 10 to 15 students in each, Mraz said. About 95 percent of the students in the classes are attending because they’ve been caught with vaping devices rather than cigarettes, she said.

The two-hour sessions are scheduled as needed, Mraz said. Bill Wiseman, the Director of Public Health Education for the Health Department, conducts the classes.

The one-hour tobacco education class is a basic level course about the harmful effects of using tobacco, Mraz. said. The students are educated about risks of tobacco-related illnesses and how to prevent those chronic diseases.

The six-hour class expands on the one-hour class.

“Students dive deeper into the harmful effects of tobacco use and how to receive help to quit,” Mraz said. “Students are also required to work on and submit a tobacco education-related project, which is reviewed during the six hours.”

While the school system, Sheriff’s Office and Health Department are doing what they can to stem the use of tobacco products, they also want the education to continue at home.

“We are asking that parents and guardians continue to speak with their children at home about the danger involved in vaping and that it is illegal on school property, just like tobacco products,” Hennigan said.

