No students injured in bus crash on Route 924 in Forest Hill

Maryland State Police troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus on Route 924 near Vale Road.

Four students on board the bus are being transferred to another bus to continue their route to school, Harford County Public Schools spokeswoman Jillian Lader said.

No student injuries were reported, Lader said. There was no additional information to provide on the driver as of 9 a.m., she said.

The duty officer at the Bel Air state police barrack said no additional information was available regarding the crash at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.