Crash involving Harford Tech school bus shuts down portion of Prospect Mill Road near Bel Air

A crash involving a school bus from Harford Tech has shut down Prospect Mill Road between Wentworth Drive and Thomas Run Road is shut down while Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Prospect Mill Road, between Route 543 and Thomas Run Road, Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash involved a school bus carrying four students from Harford Technical High School and a car, the Sheriff’s Office said. None of the students on the bus were transported for medical treatment.

A child in the car was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were unsure how long Prospect Mill would be closed.

This story will be updated.

