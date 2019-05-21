Harford school leaders working to find spots for 18 teachers whose jobs are to be eliminated

Eighteen people who are in one of the 84.5 Harford County teaching positions proposed to be eliminated next school year as a cost-savings measure don’t have another job within the school system to move into, the superintendent said Monday.

While those 18 people don’t have the necessary certifications to fill one of the 60 vacancies throughout Harford County Public Schools, Superintendent Sean Bulson said he would work with those teachers to keep them in the school system and get them certified — if they so choose.

“Our goal is to be able to offer them a position even though we know it’s not an ideal fit,” Bulson said. “I believe we will be at a place where every individual who wants to remain working in Harford County, though the circumstances are certainly not ideal, they will be offered some kind of position.”

The school system has submitted a $472.7 million budget for FY2020; Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has introduced a budget that provides the school system $256.4 million, a $10.7 million increase over last year’s budget but $5 million below the $15 million increase requested.

One possibility is to allow teachers to work on a conditional certification for up to two years while the school system pays for the teacher’s certification in a new area, or one that’s close to their existing certification, he said.

As of Monday’s meeting, the school system had 42 vacancies, Bulson said.

Prefacing his comment that everything is fluid and could change day by day as retirements or resignations are announced, or once the Harford County Council and Harford Board of Education finalize next year’s budgets, Bulson said teachers are being notified this week of their positions for next year.

“We’re doing communications in a manner that people, knowing things aren’t final until they’re final, we want to give them a heads up so they understand where they will be assigned,” Bulson said.

Human resources staff went through an extensive process of looking at certifications and even home addresses to find the best fits for the teachers whose positions were eliminated, he said.

Teachers who choose not to accept the reassignments or who don’t want to become certified in another area will be put on the recall list, per their Harford County Education Association agreement. If a position comes up in their area, those teachers are entitled to first choice for up to two years.

The Harford County Council has held two public hearings on the budget, during which many people have pleaded with the council to fund the $5 million difference between what the school board requested and what County Executive Barry Glassman funded.

If any council members have amendments they’d like to make to the budget, they could be introduced at Tuesday’s council meeting. The council has to pass the budget by June 15; after that, the board of education can adopt its final budget.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS