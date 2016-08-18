Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Noah Richard, 13, of Fallston and a parishoner at St. Mark Catholic Church in Fallston holds a cross as he waits for blessings to begin by Youth's Beneift Elementary while participating in the Walk to Bless Our Schools on Thursday, August 18. Members of four local churches walked down Route 152 from Youth's Benefit to Fallston Midde and High to give blessings to the schools.