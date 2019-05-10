Maryland State Police still investigating cause of March 11 crash in Bel Air that killed two people

Maryland State Police are still investigating a fatal crash on Route 24 that killed two people — a 7-year-old boy and the owner of a local grocery store chain — nearly two months after it happened.

The accident involving 12 vehicles, including a ShopRite tractor-trailer, happened around 7 a.m. March 11 on Route 24 at Ring Factory Road, state police said.

“We are continuing to investigate this crash,” Maryland State Police spokesman Ron Snyder said Thursday. “Once the crash team is done with its investigation, we will will turn over our findings to Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide then, based on our findings, what charges they may consider in this case, if any.”

Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill, president of Klein’s Family Markets, and 7-year-old Tripp Johnson, of Joppa, a student at William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary, were killed in the crash. Two others were injured.

The debris field from the scene stretched a quarter-mile from Ring Factory north toward Bel Air.

The day of the crash, traffic on Route 24 was backed up at the intersection when, for unknown reasons, the ShopRite truck driven by Carloo Watson, 49, of Brunswick, N.J., traveling south on Route 24, failed to stop and crashed into multiple vehicles.

The tractor-trailer caught fire, as did two vehicles pinned underneath it, state police said. Klein’s vehicle was one of the two pinned, Snyder said. Tripp was in a vehicle farther back from the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, Snyder said.

The others injured include Ubaldo Juarez, 54, of Bel Air, and Sharon Sexton, 57, of Forest Hill, who were both taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS