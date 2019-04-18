Romancing the Chrome car show canceled due to weather

The eighth annual Romancing the Chrome car show, already postponed once because of weather, has been canceled.

The show, the largest of its kind in northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic cars and hotrods, was originally postponed from April 13 to this Saturday, April 20. On Thursday afternoon, organized announced it had been canceled outright this year.

Organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club and benefiting both organizations, the show was set to take place at Jarrett’s Field on Norrisville Road, across from the Jarrettsville Library.