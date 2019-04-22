19th annual Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway's River Sweep is April 27

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 19th annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island on April 27.

Over the past 18 years, River Sweep volunteers have removed nearly 110 tons of trash from area roads and waterways. Last year, volunteers, including individuals, families and youth groups, removed 11 tons of trash.

River Sweep participants will fan out to spend the morning removing trash and other debris from the Upper Bay region, including the Chesapeake Bay, Susquehanna River, North East River and tributaries.

Online volunteer pre-registration takes place through Tuesday, April 23, at www.upperbaytrails.com or by emailing info@upperbaytrails.com. Volunteers may also register at one of the sites the day of River Sweep, but registering in advance is encouraged so the proper supplies can be provided.

On April 27, volunteers are asked to check in at 8:30 a.m., with the clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

Meeting locations are:

Harford County

Tydings Park, Havre de Grace — meet at Commerce Street.

Cecil County

Conowingo Creek boat launch, Conowingo — meet at 2 Mt. Zoar Road (Mt. Zoar Road and the water); Octoraro Creek at Conowingo Community Park, Conowingo — meet at 1720 Susquehanna River Road; Marina Park in Port Deposit — meet at 190 S. Main St.; Perryville boat launch and Garrett Island in Perryville — meet at 501 Roundhouse Drive; Perryville Community Park — meet at Marion Tapp Parkway; North East River shoreline in Charlestown — meet at 8 Louisa Lane; and Eagle Point/Long Point in Charlestown — meet at Water and Conestoga streets.

Anyone interested in volunteering on Garrett Island should bring their kayaks and canoes and meet at the boat launch in Perryville. Boaters are also welcome.

River Sweep volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and to bring work gloves. Volunteers who sign up in advance will receive lunch.

Sponsors of the 2019 River Sweep include Maryland Heritage Areas Authority and Exelon Generation.

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit organization based in Darlington whose mission is to stimulate local economic activity by developing a linkage between natural, historic and cultural resources. This linkage is a series of land and water recreational trails that weave the past into the future while promoting an understanding and appreciation for the character of the region.

The trail system also has been designated a priority segment of both the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail and the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.

For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.upperbaytrails.com.

