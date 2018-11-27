Aberdeen to vote on $150,000 to defend Ripken Stadium lawsuit

No one from the public had a comment Monday night on the proposal to allocate money for the City of Aberdeen to defend a lawsuit filed against it by baseball great Cal Ripken Jr. and his baseball company over their contractual relationship for the city-owned Ripken Stadium.

The city is proposing to transfer $150,000 from its general fund balance to the Ripken Stadium fund for legal fees associated with the lawsuit.

The funding will “pay for our first guess at what legal expenses will be for the pending litigation that the city is undergoing,” Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady said during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Ripken’s company, Tufton Professional Baseball LLC, filed suit against the city on Oct. 10, claiming Aberdeen breached its contract over management of non-baseball events at Ripken Stadium, home of the Single A, short season Aberdeen IronBirds.

The budget transfer amendment was introduced at the Nov. 5 city council meeting. Councilman Tim Lindecamp voted against its introduction, saying the city won’t get a return for its money by engaging in the litigation.

The council is poised to vote on the budget transfer at its next meeting, Dec. 10.

The city is in the process of developing its response to the suit filed by Tufton, McGrady said.

Aberdeen had been given an extension to the 30-day deadline to file its response, he said.

A “stipulation of extension of time” was entered Nov. 19 in the online court record.

In the suit, Tufton claims that once the city recouped its initial investment of $3 million, plus debt service on the stadium, management of non-baseball events would revert to Tufton, except for 15 days each year allocated to the city, according to an agreement the city and Tufton signed in late 2000 as the stadium project was getting underway.

Until that threshold was met, the city had authority to manage non-baseball events, except for 15 days allocated annually to Tufton, though it deferred that authority to Tufton, which had been managing most non-baseball events until nearly a year ago.

In 2017, Aberdeen declined to renew a license agreement with Tufton for city events after Tufton refused to renegotiate the Concession Agreement, the lawsuit claims.

Tufton also claims the city has failed to complete major capital projects at the stadium that is beginning to jeopardize the safety of players on the Aberdeen IronBirds minor league baseball team, which plays at the stadium, and guests.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

CAPTION Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. CAPTION Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. CAPTION More than 100 people gathered in Bel Air Thursday to protest in support of the Mueller investigation and against President Donald Trump. More than 100 people gathered in Bel Air Thursday to protest in support of the Mueller investigation and against President Donald Trump. CAPTION C. Milton Wright senior Taylor Marchetti talks about the Mustangs’ 5-0 victory over Blake in the 3A state semifinals on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. C. Milton Wright senior Taylor Marchetti talks about the Mustangs’ 5-0 victory over Blake in the 3A state semifinals on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. CAPTION Concerned citizens came out to the Harford County Council chambers Monday evening for a Public Service Commission public input hearing about the Maryland American Water Company’s water rate increase. Concerned citizens came out to the Harford County Council chambers Monday evening for a Public Service Commission public input hearing about the Maryland American Water Company’s water rate increase. CAPTION Phil Hosmer gives instructions for people coming on a trail walk. Phil Hosmer gives instructions for people coming on a trail walk.

Read more from The Aegis. »