Snow could rear its ugly head again this weekend in Harford

If you thought we were through with snow in Harford County, think again. More is in the forecast for this weekend.

After Harford County schools were closed on Monday and Tuesday, and had a two-hour delay on Wednesday, the respite from the bad weather will be a short one. This school year, Harford students have missed five days of school because of the weather. Their last day will be June 14.

Although Thursday looks good with a sunny forecast and temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s, rain moves into the area on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. On Friday, there is a chance — 30 percent — of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny the rest of day, with a high near 54.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. There is another chance of rain and snow — again 30 percent — after 1 a.m. Saturday. The chance of snow improves to 50 percent on Saturday with most cloudy conditions and a high near 36. At night, lows should be around 22.

Snow is likely Sunday, but it will otherwise be sunny with a high near 34, according to the weather service. There is a chance of rain and snow Sunday night into Monday, depending on how cold it gets when the rain begins. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Presidents’ Day looks good on Monday, with partly sunny conditions and a high near 36. But Monday night brings another chance of snow with a low around 19.

So enjoy the weather conditions while you can because more snow is likely on the way.