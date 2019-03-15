Havre de Grace: American Legion Post 47 celebrating 100 years, St. Paddy's Day

Uh oh, dear readers: Unlike Julius Caesar, beware of the Ides of March today.

Happy St. Patrick's Day on Sunday. Remember to wear something green and declare your "Irish-ness.” March is Irish-American Heritage Month. Erin go bragh! March is a time to remember the many ways that America is enriched and strengthened by contributions from people of Irish heritage.

How about an Irish toast at Coakley's Pub, 406 St.John St., 410-939-8888, where there is a countdown calendar to St.Patrick's Day. Cead mile Failte! Tuesday evening join the gang at Coakley's and sing an Irish lullaby at the open mike, 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and J.D. Sage.

Green gelatin anyone? Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free hot meal Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St.John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who comes through the doors.

It may not be the Irish peat bogs or the rolling Shannon River through green pastures but a fabulous walk of the North Park Trail is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House. The 90-minute guided tour is free to the public. 410-939-5780.

With the repetitive snow in my yard, it may be difficult to find a lucky four-leaf clover. But if you do, may the "luck of the clover" bring you health, wealth and happiness all the days of the year.

The legendary four-leaf clover is a symbol of good luck and fortune. It aids one in seeing good fairies or gnomes, wards off evil spirits and is said to give the possessor mystical powers, and is carried by many to remember good times. Good luck finding one!

Irish blessings to those with birthdays: Jason Hartsfield (March 17), Michael Transparenti Jr. (March 20), John Sauers, Charlie Immel (March 22). Congratulations.

Marcy Boyle reminded me about the Havre de Grace Lions Club Bull, Shrimp and Oyster Roast on Saturday, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Community Center, 100 Lagaret Lane. Tickets are $55. Call 443-417-4839 for information.

The Joseph L. Davis American Legion, Post 47, 501 St. John Street, will host a St. Paddy's Day Party on Sunday . Call 410-939-0234 for details.

The Post 47 is one of the oldest posts in the U.S. The American Legion and the Post 47 are both 100 years old. The post will celebrate its 100th birthday on Saturday. The post is named in honor of Joseph Davis, the first Havre de Grace soldier killed in action during World War I.

Over the past century, the American Legion, the largest Veterans Service Organization, has accomplished much in support of National Security, our military, communities and our youth. Because of the American Legion, we have the Veterans Administration and the GI Bill. Post 47 most recently partnered with Wreaths Across America and placed 346 wreaths on veterans' graves at Angel Hill and Mount Erin cemeteries.

Wednesday is the vernal equinox in the northern hemisphere when days grow long and life and warmth return to the land. On Thursday , spring officially arrives. International Earth Day is observed March 22.

The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005, has some springtime events planned. For the Children's Film Series, the "Wizard of Oz" will be shown Sunday at 1 p.m.

Along with the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation, the Opera House presents "Phenomenal Women" starring Ami Brabson on stage, Saturday, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hill Dance and the Danse Macabre present "Malice in Wonderland,” March 22 at 8 p.m., March 23 at 1 and 8 p.m., and March 24 matinee at 1 p.m.

A huge thank you to all who participated in the tremendous Mardi Gras Parade on March 5.

A national holiday in Mexico is the birthday of President Benito Juarez on Thursday.

St.Joseph's Day , is honored in Italy and Spain as a holiday on Tuesday.

Yum,yum. A trip to Bomboy's Home Made Candies, 322 Market Street, 410-939-2924, must be planned, since Monday is National Chocolate Caramel Day.

That's it folks! So grab your shillelagh walking stick and Irish derby. Accompanying your favorite leprechaun and spouting your finest Gaelic, jig through McHavre O'Grace looking for lucky shamrocks and that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. What an Irish impression you should inspire for St.Patrick's Day.

Keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!