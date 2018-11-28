A proud Warrior season

Congratulations, one more time, to the Havre de Grace Warriors on another incredible season that ended last Saturday afternoon in Cumberland.

Winning four straight regional championships should be an incredible source of pride for Coach Brian Eberhardt, all of the Havre de Grace coaching staff, all of the Warriors, their parents and every member of the #WarriorProud Nation. Well done. Very well done!

Last week’s pick

Fort Hill was picked to beat Havre de Grace, 40-12. Result: Fort Hill wins, 43-6.

The 2018 record

65 wins 23 losses 73.9 percent

The Record staff’s all-time record

2,151 wins 834 losses 72 percent