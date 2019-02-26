Trial of suspect in Harford County workplace killings postponed until September

The trial of Radee Prince, the man accused of killing three at an Edgewood workplace in October 2017, has been postponed until September, according to court records.

Prince, 39, of Elkton, had been ordered in January to undergo further psychological evaluations to determine if he is competent to stand trial. That delayed the start of his trial on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a felony in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm in Harford County Circuit Court.

The trial, before Judge Yolanda Curtin, had been scheduled to start today.

According to a filing in court Monday, a motions hearing is scheduled for April 29.

A pre-trial conference is set for Sept. 3 with the 14-day trial set to start the next day. Jury selection is estimated to take two days, with testimony to begin Sept. 9.

Prince allegedly opened fire on some of his co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park on Oct. 17, 2017. Three people died and two others were injured in the incident.

The shooting set off a daylong manhunt in Harford County and also in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Prince was arrested in Newark, Del.

Police said that prior to his arrest, he shot a sixth person, a man he had worked with in Delaware. In May, a jury in Wilmington found him guilty of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges relating to that shooting.

Prince had faced attempted murder charges, but the jury convicted him of the lesser attempted manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was extradited to Harford County on Nov. 15 to face the charges related to the Advanced Granite shootings.

On Jan. 29, Curtin ruled that further psychiatric examinations were necessary before she could rule if Prince is competent to stand trial, which will determine if he can enter a plea of non-criminally responsible.

Prince had been scheduled to be evaluated on Feb. 9 and 16, his public defender, John Janowich, said during the Jan. 29 hearing.

The defense has also filed a motion for a change of venue in the case, arguing that “the impending trial and the events surrounding this incident have been the subject of numerous inflammatory and prejudicial reports in print, television, radio and Internet and social media.”

The state responded that “it is unlikely that any potential juror or jurisdiction in the State of Maryland has not heard of the allegations against the defendant.”

Curtin will also consider a motion by the defense to exclude multiple autopsy and crime scene photographs of what is essentially the same thing, according to court filings. The state responded that crime scene photos are relevant to the nature and extent of the injuries to the victims.

