Suspected gunman in October 2017 shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions set to appear in court Monday

The man suspected of shooting five people and killing three in October 2017 at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Hearings are scheduled on several motions in Harford County Circuit Court, including whether Radee Prince, 39, of Elkton, is competent to stand trial.

Prince is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a felony in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm in connection with the shooting in the Emmorton Business Park on Oct. 17, 2017.

Three people died and two others were injured in the incident.

The shooting set off a daylong manhunt in Harford County and also in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Prince was arrested in Newark, Del.

In January, Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin ruled that Prince needed to undergo further psychiatric examinations before she could rule if Prince is competent to stand trial, which will determine if he can enter a plea of non-criminally responsible.

Prince’s 14-day trial is currently set to begin in September.

Police said that prior to his arrest in Newark, he shot a sixth person, a man he had worked with in Delaware. In May, a jury in Wilmington found him guilty of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges relating to that shooting.

Prince had faced attempted murder charges, but the jury convicted him of the lesser attempted manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was extradited to Harford County on Nov. 15 to face the charges related to the Advanced Granite shootings.

