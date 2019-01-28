Radee Prince expected in court in Harford today for hearing in Advanced Granite Solutions shooting

Radee Prince, the man accused of killing three people and injuring two others at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood in October 2017, is scheduled to appear today in Harford County Circuit Court.

A motions hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. in the case in which Prince is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a felony in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, according to court records.

Among the motions filed is for a change of venue, according to court records, which also indicate state prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 25 and the two-week trial is set to begin Feb. 27.

Prince is being represented by the public defender’s office.

He is accused of opening fire on some of his co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park on Oct. 17, 2017. Three people died and two others were injured in the incident.

The shooting set off a daylong manhunt in Harford County and also in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Prince was arrested in Newark, Del.

Police said that prior to his arrest, he shot a sixth person, a man he had worked with in Delaware. In May, a jury in Wilmington found him guilty of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges relating to that shooting.

Prince had faced attempted murder charges, but the jury convicted him of the lesser attempted manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was extradited to Harford County on Nov. 15 to face the charges related to the Advanced Granite shootings.