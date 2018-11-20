Accused Advanced Granite shooter Radee Prince back in Harford County to face charges

Radee Prince, the man accused of fatally shooting three people and injuring two others at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood 13 months ago, has been returned to Harford County.

Prince, 39, of Elkton, was brought to the Harford County Detention Center on Thursday shortly after 5 a.m., according to records from the county jail.

He is charged in Harford County with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a felony in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, according to court records.

Prince had a bail review Monday in Harford County Circuit Court before Judge Kevin Mahoney, who ordered him held without bail.

Assistant State’s Attorney Emma Goerlich, one of three prosecutors assigned to the case, said she argued that Prince should be held without bail since he is serving a 40-year sentence for attempted manslaughter and other charges in Delaware, and because he was brought to Harford County on an interstate detainer.

“I also went through the factors of risk of flight and danger to the community,” Goerlich said Tuesday. “The facts and allegations of the case make him a danger to the community, and the interstate manhunt before he was arrested make him a flight risk.”

Prince was represented at his bail review by public defender F. Michael Ambridge.

Prince will continue to be held at the detention center awaiting trial, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the detention center just north of Bel Air.

No further court dates have been scheduled, according to court documents.

Goerlich said the assistant state’s attorneys hope to meet next week with Prince’s lawyer and Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin, to whom the case has been assigned, to work out a schedule for motions, conferences and a trial date.

The state has 120 days to try the case now that Prince has been brought to Harford County, and that’s how the state is proceeding, Goerlich said.

“We’ve already put a lot of work and preparation into it. We’re ready to get the process going and try this case,” she said, noting it’s one of the more high-profile cases she has tried.

Her office has been keeping the victims and the victims’ families updated during every step of the process, she said.

“I would hope completion of the trial, when it’s done, that we’ll bring justice for the victims and it will bring them closure,” Goerlich said.

On Oct. 17, 2018, Prince allegedly opened fire on some of his co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park. Three people died and two others were injured.

The shooting set off a daylong manhunt in Harford, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Prince was finally arrested in Newark, Del., but not before he shot a sixth person, a man he had worked with in Delaware.

In May, a jury in Wilmington found Prince guilty of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Prince had faced attempted murder charges, but the jury convicted him of the lesser attempted manslaughter charge.

Killed in the Advanced Granite shooting were Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, all granite polishers at Advanced Granite. Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, of Edgewood, and Enoc Sosa, 38, of North East, were injured and taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore; Sosa was discharged Nov. 2, 2017; Gillen was discharged four days later.

Following Prince’s arrest in Delaware, prosecutors in Harford County and Delaware agreed to try him first in Delaware.

“One of the bases for the procedural decision is that Delaware criminal sentencing law does not provide for parole, whereas parole may be available under Maryland law, meaning that a Delaware sentence will have more certainty,” Harford State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly’s office and the Delaware justice department said in a joint statement in October 2017.

