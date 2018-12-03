Initial Harford County court dates set for Radee Prince, suspect in 2017 fatal shooting at Advanced Granite

Radee Prince, the man charged in the October 2017 fatal shootings at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, will make an appearance in Harford County Circuit Court in two weeks.

Prince, 39, of Elkton, is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19 for a motions hearing in advance of a March trial date, according to Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly.

Prince is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a felony in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, according to court records.

The case has been assigned to Judge Yolanda Curtin and will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney H. Scott Lewis and Assistant State’s Attorney Emma Goerlich, Cassilly said.

Prince is being represented by the public defender’s office, he said.

Prince is accused of opening fire on some of his co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park on Oct. 17, 2017. Three people died and two others were injured in the incident.

The shooting set off a daylong manhunt in Harford County and also in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Prince was arrested in Newark, Del.

Police said that prior to his arrest, he shot a sixth person, a man he had worked with in Delaware. In May, a jury in Wilmington found him guilty of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges relating to that shooting.

Prince had faced attempted murder charges, but the jury convicted him of the lesser attempted manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was extradited to Harford County on Nov. 15 to face the charges related to the Advanced Granite shootings.

In addition to the Dec. 19 appearance, he is also scheduled to be in court at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28 and 29, for motions hearings. The date for his trial, which is expected to last about two weeks, is March 4.

Killed in the Advanced Granite shooting were Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, all granite polishers at Advanced Granite.

Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, of Edgewood, and Enoc Sosa, 38, of North East, were injured and taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore; Sosa was discharged Nov. 2, 2017; Gillen was discharged four days later.