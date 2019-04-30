Family of six displaced after accidental fire at home in Pylesville

Four people were displaced Sunday after their mobile home was destroyed by fire, state fire officials said.

The fire in the single-wide mobile home was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Fawn Grove Road in Pylesville, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The home was owned by Todd and Barbara Linkous and occupied by Christopher Greer and Amanda Schuster. They and their four children have been displaced and their family dog died in the blaze, the fire marshal said. The family was not home at the time of the fire, investigators said.

The fire started in a rear bedroom and was discovered by a neighbor. The cause was accidental, from an electrical failure, according to the release.

About 30 firefighters, primarily from Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company, controlled the blaze in 20 minutes. It caused an estimated $25,000 to the home and $75,000 to its contents, fire officials said.

The family is being helped by Harford County Disaster Assistance, as well as friends and family.

A GoFunMe page has been started by Greer’s cousin, https://www.gofundme.com/segyt-devastating-house-fire.