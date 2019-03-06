Fire causes $3,000 damage to Pylesville home, no one injured

A Wednesday morning fire in the walls of a Pylesville home caused an estimated $3,000 damage to a home, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:28 p.m. in the 1900 block of Neal Road by the owner, Francis W. Sullivan Jr., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

About 20 firefighters from Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company responded and had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The fire started accidentally when the flue pipe ignited the interior wall space, according to the notice.

Sullivan and his son were home when they heard a noise in the wall. They saw smoke and tried to put out the fire before firefighters arrived, according to the notice.

The fire was contained to the interior wall and caused an estimated $2,500 damage to the house and $500 damage to the contents. No injures were reported and smoke alarms activated.