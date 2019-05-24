Port Deposit: National VFW Auxiliary president visits Maryland

Five VFW auxiliary members from Cecil County posts attended two events last weekend in Delmar and Easton to welcome the National VFW Auxiliary President Sandi Kriebel to Maryland for her official visit. As National President, Sandi had visited 47 states since last July. Maryland was her 48th state and she departed for no. 49 Montana last May 20. Sandi’s 50th state visit will be to New Mexico by the end of the month. Terry Dawson and Dee Russo represented Elkton’s Post 8175, Cheri Brown and Cathy Estep represented Chesapeake City’s Post 7687, and this writer represented Port Deposit’s Post 8185.

Sorry to hear of the recent passing of Ken Miller of Colora, a good friend to local American Legions and VFWs. Many years ago, Ken was the driving force for the restoration of St. Patrick’s Chapel in Pilottown.

Congratulations to Sharon and Jim Bittner of Conowingo as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on May 18.

Mackenzie Cather celebrated her birthday on May 18 and her brother, Michael Crabbe added a year to his age on May 19. Austin Lipka, son of Mike and Jean Lipka of N. Main Street, blew out 23 birthday candles on May 19. Doug Atwell enjoyed birthday greetings on May 20 and Keri Liberatore celebrated on May 21. Best wishes are extended to Yvanna Hayden Bright as she celebrated her 40th birthday with her family last Sunday. Yvanna’s big day was May 22. Nicholas Powers turned 17 on May 23 and Ceda Perkins will enjoy a birthday celebration on May 24

The Paw Paw Museum opened for the season May 12 and will continue to open from 1 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays through October, including this Sunday, May 26. Curator George Maldeis will be waiting to show you around the museum’s collection.

The VFW Post 8185 will hold two wreath-laying ceremonies on Sunday in honor of Memorial Day. The first will be held at 10 a.m. at the grave of Jerry Skrivanek in Harmony Chapel Cemetery on Dr. Jack Road, Conowingo. The next wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the north end of Marina Park, Port Deposit. A luncheon will follow at noon at 8185’s post home located at 520 Susquehanna River Road.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band “Raising Cain” will play on Friday and the band “Take 2” will entertain on May 31.

National Trails Day is set for June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Conowingo Visitor Center, 4948 Conowingo Road, Darlington. Sign up to learn about local trails, participate in trail maintenance and clean-up, or just take a hike. There will be giveaways, a raffle and refreshments at the end of the program. RSVP by May 30 by calling 410-457-2427.

Relay for Life of Cecil County is in need of participants, teams and survivors. Chairman Sabrina Scholl and her committee is working hard to organize the 23rd Relay for Life event at Elkton High School. Relay is all about survivors, so sign up today online at www.relayforlife.org/elktonmd This year’s event is scheduled for June 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight at Elkton High School and stadium.

A modified Basket/Bag Bingo will be held during the 2019 Relay. Right after the lighting of the Luminaria at 9 p.m., the doors to Elkton High School’s auxiliary gymnasium will open and the bingo games will start at 10 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and extra cards and raffles will be available for separate purchase. You don’t have to participate in the Relay event to come to the bingo. Public is invited. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for info. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.