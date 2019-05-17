Port Deposit: VFW spring car show set for this weekend

A Mother’s Day Tea was enjoyed last Saturday, May 11, in the church hall of Calvary Baptist Church in Rising Sun. Tea Master Penny Barr provided a scrumptious meal and “tea tasting” to 80 celebrants in two separate sittings. A percentage of the profit will benefit “Camp Calvary.” To inquire about scheduling a tea, catch up with Penny on Facebook at “Romancing The Scone.”

Get-well wishes are sent out to Steve Gibson as he recently underwent surgery at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

The Paw Paw Museum opened for the season last Sunday and will continue to open on the second and fourth Sundays through October from 1 to 5 p.m.

Congratulations to Gwendolyn’s Closet, Port Deposit’s home décor shop at 20 S. Main St., as it celebrated its first birthday recently. Stop by and see Gwen on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jean Lipka, N. Main St., enjoyed birthday greetings on May 12 and Tim Gibson of Conowingo celebrated May 14. Richard Tennis added a year to his age on May 15.

Congratulations to the young people who were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society at Perryville Middle School on May 15.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will provide music tonight, May 17. The band “Raising Cain” will play May 24. Remember, the legion sponsors a cash bingo every Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m.

VFW Post 8185’s monthly bingo is set for Tuesday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Enjoy taco Tuesday and win some cash!

Due to April’s rainy weather, the Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 postponed their annual Spring Car Show to this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the post home located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Enjoy food and raffles plus lots of door prizes. Proceeds benefit our veterans. Call 410-642-2847 for information or directions.

The Water Witch Fire Company will sponsor a “Beef and Beer” event at the VFW Post 8185 located at 520 Susquehanna River Road on Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. Music will be provided by The Dave Mark Band. Tickets are on sale now at $30 per person in advance or $35 per person at the door. Call 443-877-8070. All proceeds will benefit the Water Witch Fire Company.

Enjoy a Card Party with Lunch Fundraiser at Principio United Methodist Church Hall, 1511 Principio Road, Perryville on May 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the church hall. Cost is $12 per person which includes gifts for high/low players plus door prizes. Don’t play cards? Play a game of your choice or come and enjoy the food and fellowship. Call 443-350-7961 by May 24 to reserve your spot.

National Trails Day is set for June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Conowingo Visitor Center, 4948 Conowingo Road, Darlington. Sign up to learn about our local trails, participate in trail maintenance and clean-up, or just take a hike! There will be giveaways, a raffle and refreshments at the end of the program. RSVP by May 30 by calling 410-457-2427.

Relay for Life of Cecil County is in need of participants, teams, and survivors! Chairman Sabrina Scholl and her committee is working hard to organize the 23rd Relay for Life event at Elkton High School. Relay is all about survivors, so sign up today online at www.relayforlife.org/elktonmd This year’s event is scheduled for June 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight at Elkton High School and stadium.

A modified Basket/Bag Bingo will be held during the 2019 Relay. Right after the lighting of the Luminaria at 9 p.m., the doors to Elkton High School’s auxiliary gymnasium will open and the bingo games will start at 10 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and extra cards and raffles will be available for separate purchase. You don’t have to participate in the Relay event to come to the bingo. Public is invited. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for info. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.