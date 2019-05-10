Port Deposit: Young American Patriotic Arts Contest winners announced

Winners of the recent statewide Young American Patriotic Arts Contest were announced at the Awards Banquet held April 28 at the VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit.

Emcee Lyn MacArthur, Past Department Auxiliary President and Current National Council Member No. 3 named Johnny Pierce from Largo-Kettering VFW Post 7757 in Upper Marlboro as the third-place winner; Connor Rainey from Jarrettsville Manor Memorial VFW Post 8672 as the second-place winner; and Kylie Wagner from Aberdeen VFW Post 10028 as the first-place winner. Congratulations to all 18 contestants and to District 5 (Harford County) with two of the top three winners!

Gwendolyn’s Closet, Port Deposit’s home décor and more shop in the center of town, celebrated its first birthday last week with a sale and new promotions. Stop by and see Gwen on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Belated anniversary wishes are sent out to Mayor Wayne Tome Sr. and his bride Sheila as they celebrated on April 22.

The Tome Visitor and Towson University Research Center (better known as the Gas House) opened for the season last weekend. Dr. Richard Seigel from TU oriented new grad students and members of the Pennsylvania Canal Society visited. Volunteer numbers are down this year, and the remaining staffers are hard-pressed to cover to center’s open days. Be patient, and for now, visit on Saturdays.

Sammy Smith of Rising Sun enjoyed birthday greetings on May 4 and so did Debbie Harvey Vincenti of Havre de Grace. Eddie Lowe of Zion celebrated on May 5. Nadine Thomas of Perryville was wished a happy birthday on May 6. Regina Pontown added a year to her age on May 9 and David Fasterling of Colora, will blow out his birthday candles today May 10.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band “Across the Tracks” will play tonight May 10. DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will provide music on May 17. Remember, the legion sponsors a cash bingo every Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Annual Basket and Bag bingo held each Mother’s Day weekend at Good Shepherd School to benefit the American Cancer Society is set for tonight, May 10. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. This bingo is sponsored by “Bethany’s Angels” Relay for Life Team. Cost is $15 per person with extra cards, raffles and refreshments available for separate purchase. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for info.

Harmony Masonic Lodge 53, 1511 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy., will serve breakfast on Saturday from 7 to 10 a.m.

Due to April’s rainy weather, the Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 postponed their annual Spring Car Show to May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the post home located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Enjoy food and raffles plus lots of door prizes. Proceeds benefit our Veterans. Call 410-642-2847 for info or directions.

The Water Witch Fire Company will sponsor a “Beef and Beer” event at the VFW Post 8185 located at 520 Susquehanna River Road on May 18 from 6 to 11 p.m. Music will be provided by The Dave Mark Band. Tickets are on sale now at $30 per person in advance or $35 per person at the door. Call 443-877-8070 for info. All proceeds will benefit the Water Witch Fire Company.