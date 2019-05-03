Port Deposit: 'Family Day' at Rolling Hills Ranch set for Sunday

Thank you to all those who attended the Annual General Meeting of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation last Thursday. Gwen and Kathleen provided a delicious buffet while Allen, Pam, and John played Blue Grass music after the business meeting. Attendees listened to short presentations on the “Founding of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation,” “Port’s Memorable People,” and “Arks on the River.” In addition, Mayor Wayne L. Tome gave an update of Port’s new police chief, current budget, and new efforts to revitalize Main Street.

VFW and Auxiliary members from all across the State of Maryland gathered at Port’s VFW Post 8185 for the inauguarl Young American Patriotic Arts Awards Banquet last Sunday, April 28. Lyn MacArthur, Past Department Auxiliary President and Current National Council Member 3 served as emcee. Local Boy Scout Troop 555 posted the colors and the opening prayer was given by Department Auxiliary Chaplain Cheri Brown. Department Auxiliary Patriotic Instructor Terry Dawson led the pledge of allegiance. Eighteen art projects were submitted and the judges had a very difficult time in choosing the winner.

Much sympathy is extended to the large family and many friends of Emily Jack of N. Main St. Emily passed away at her home known as “Old Sorrel” near her beloved St. Teresa’s Church on April 22.

Patsy Bennett enjoyed birthday greetings on April 29 as did Lew Collins of Elkton, Heather Bierly and Erika Quesenbery-Sturgill of Port Deposit. David Barr, son of Donna Barr and the late David R. Barr, added a year to his age on April 30, as did Cindy Bare of Conowingo. J.C. McCall and Tyler McCall, sons of Joel and Carrie McCall of Conowingo, celebrated their mutual birthdays on May 1.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will provide music tonight, May 3. The band “Across the Tracks” will play on Friday, May 10. The last “Friday Night Dinner” will be served by the Auxiliary to Post 194 tonight.

The Cecil County Health Department will give low-cost rabies vaccines to cats, ferrets and dogs on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Water Witch Fire Company Woodlawn Station located off Tome Hwy. at Abrahams Road. The injections are priced at $7 each. Cats and ferrets must be brought in carriers and all dogs must be leashed.

“Family Day at the Farm” at Rolling Hills Ranch is set for Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. On May 5, look for games, a Bounce House, activities and prizes, food, pony rides, live music, and equestrian demonstrations. The ranch is located at 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Lane, off Rock Run Road, Port Deposit. Call 410-378-3817 for information.

A “Men and Ladies” Bingo will be held at the North East Fire Hall, 210 S. Mauldin Ave. in North East on Sunday. Doors will open at 2 p.m., early bird game at 2:45 p.m. and the regular games will start at 3 p.m. Prizes will be Home Depot and Lowes gift cards plus designer bags. Call Ruth at 302-528-8366 for info.

The Annual Basket and Bag bingo held each Mother’s Day weekend at Good Shepherd School to benefit the American Cancer Society has been scheduled for May 10. Doors will open that evening at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. This bingo is sponsored by the “Bethany’s Angels” Relay for Life Team. Cost is $15 per person with extra cards, raffles and refreshments available for separate purchase. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for info.

Due to April’s rainy weather, the Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 postponed their annual Spring Car Show to May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the post home located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Enjoy food and raffles plus lots of door prizes. Proceeds benefit our veterans. Call 410-642-2847 for info or directions.

The Water Witch Fire Company will sponsor a “Beef and Beer” event at the VFW Post 8185 located at 520 Susquehanna River Road on May 18 from 6 to 11 p.m. Music will be provided by The Dave Mark Band. Tickets are on sale now at $30 per person in advance or $35 per person at the door. Call 443-877-8070 for info. All proceeds will benefit the Water Witch Fire Company.