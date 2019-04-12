Port Deposit: VFW honors 19 with service awards

A “President’s Reception” was held at the VFW Post 8185 last Sunday to acknowledge the service of current and past auxiliary members. Auxiliary President Theresa Sordiff, assisted by Treasurer Brenda Alexander, gave out 19 service awards starting with Elizabeth Gibson with five years and ending with Gloria Barr Adams with 65 years! Congratulations to Suzy Cunningham and Theresa Sordiff — both received 30-year pins; to Terri Notarcola and Yvonne Pearce with 35-year pins; to Joan Copenhaver 50 years of service; and to Catherine Creswell with 60 years of service to VFW Post 8185.

Best of birthday wishes are sent out to Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish as he celebrated on April 5. On April 6, Olivia Bright blew out her birthday candles, Haylee Tennis added a year to her age, and Nick Barr became “legal.” Marianne Farmer received birthday greetings on April 8 and Cindy Barton Wallace was wished a “Happy Birthday” on April 9. Lauryn Hayden celebrated her big day on April 11. Best to all!

Knights of Columbus Council 2002 will serve their last Friday Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. tonight at Good Shepherd School. The school is located at 810 Aiken Avenue, Perryville. No Fish Fry next Friday, on Good Friday.

The American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights. The band “Lost Train” will play this evening from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will provide music next Friday, April 19.

Harmony Masonic Lodge #53 will serve breakfast on Saturday, April 13 from 7 to 10 a.m. at 1510 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy.

Hopewell United Methodist Church, 1811 Hopewell Road, will sponsor a Hymn Sing on Sunday at 6 p.m. Enjoy!

The VFW Post 8185 will hold a monthly bingo on the third Tuesday of each month at the post home located at 510 Susquehanna River Road. The next date will be April 16. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Bingo patrons can take advantage of Taco Tuesday and support that weekly VFW fundraiser.

The Port Deposit Heritage Corporation will hold their Annual General Meeting on April 25 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs board room of the Paw Paw Building at 98 N. Main St. Heritage President Allen Mallet will welcome new members and current members may pay their dues of $20 at the meeting. After the short business meeting and election of officers, attendees will enjoy music, a raffle drawing, and refreshments. All are welcome.

The Perryville Lions Club is celebrating 75 years of service! To commemorate this occasion, the group will sponsor an open house on April 27 at the Principio UMC Church House, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. All are invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

Check out Hopewell United Methodist Church’s Youth Sunday School for ages 4 to 12 on Sunday evenings from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit.