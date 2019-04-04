Bierly: Water Witch fire company honors those lost in 2018

The 22 fire companies in the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen’s Association gathered for their annual memorial service March 30 at Singerly Fire Hall in Elkton.

From Port Deposit, the Water Witch Fire Company lost Bill Dill and D. Harvey Cunningham, Jr. last year. The Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company lost Maggie Jackson and Mary Krauss in 2018. In all, 46 volunteers from Harford and Cecil counties were honored last Saturday.

A Joint Testimonial Dinner for VFW Department Commander Denise Perry and VFW Auxiliary Department President Dr. Joyce Thomas was held March 30 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Perry made history last June at the VFW Convention when she was installed as the first female Commander for the State of Maryland. Perry and Thomas welcomed family and friends, VFW and Auxiliary members plus special guest National Senior Vice President Peggy Haake from Hawaii.

Councils of Administration for both the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary convened March 31 at VFW Post 10028, in Aberdeen.Reports were given by all program chairmen and a Power Point seminar on membership was presented by PDP Betty Stahm. The next Council of Administration will be held during the VFW Department Convention in June in Ocean City.

Farrah Slayman and Taliah Kornegan celebrated birthdays on March 27. Susie Eaton enjoyed birthday wishes on March 29. Michael Smith, Jr., Colora, added a year to his age on March 30 and Michael Lowe, N. Main Street, celebrated his April Fool’s birthday on April 1. Jimmy Sice and his sister Alice Sice were birthday celebrants on April 2. Father John Abrahams was wished a happy birthday on April 4.

Much sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Freda “Bonnie” Price of Conowingo as she passed away March 28 with funeral services held at Conowingo Baptist Church on April 1.

Check out Hopewell United Methodist Church’s Youth Sunday School for ages 4 to 12 on Sunday evenings from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit.

The DAV Chapter 15 met on Monday at the Havre de Grace Activity Center on Lewis Lane. The group meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. with a social hour beginning at 6 p.m. All disabled veterans are welcome to join the chapter.

Head to Good Shepherd School today for Friday’s Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The school is located at 810 Aiken Avenue, Perryville.

And Good Shepherd School will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Stop by for good food.

Harmony Masonic Lodge #53 will serve breakfast on April 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 1510 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy.

Hopewell United Methodist Church, 1811 Hopewell Road, will sponsor a Hymn Sing on April 14 at 6 p.m. Enjoy!

The VFW Post 8185 will hold a monthly bingo on the third Tuesday of each month at the post home located at 510 Susquehanna River Road. The next date will be April 16. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Bingo patrons can take advantage of Taco Tuesday and support that weekly VFW fundraiser.