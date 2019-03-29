Port Deposit awarded grant from BGE

The Town of Port Deposit was awarded a grant (sponsored by the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation) from BGE through the electric company’s Emergency Communications Funding Program last month. Representatives from the Town of Port Deposit and the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation were recognized at BGE’s Networking Event at the Arbutus Fire Company on March 25.

Happy birthday greetings are extended to B.J. Nastick of Havre de Grace on March 23. My hubby Rick and his twin sister Karen Bierly Crockett of Delta celebrated birthdays on March 26.

Congratulations to Kathy and David Collette, of Perryville, as they celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on Maryland Day, March 25.

Sad tidings were heard last week from Havre de Grace. First, we heard of the passing of John Jordan on March 12 and then, old friend Charlie Kennedy, previously of Earlton Road, passed away on March 17. Much sympathy is extended to his wife Sharon, son Brian and step-daughter Sherry, his two sisters and to his grandchildren.

When the board of directors of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation gathered on March 21 to discuss the agenda and slate of officers for the upcoming annual general meeting, it was decided to change the date from April 18 to April 25. All are welcome to attend. Four directors will give mini-presentations. Renew your membership, join and pay your $20 dues and enjoy door prizes, music and refreshments.

A recognition luncheon was held at VFW Post 6027 in North East on March 24. Auxiliary President Brenda Gardner and Jr. Vice President Nancy Shenk gave out certificates to auxiliary members with 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years of service to the VFW. Department of Maryland President Joyce Thomas presented certificates from Gov. Larry Hogan to five auxiliary members including Wilma Van Ormer of Rising Sun.

Head to Good Shepherd School today for Friday’s Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The school is located at 810 Aiken Ave. in Perryville.

The DAV Chapter 15 meets on the first Monday of each month at the Havre de Grace Activity Center on Lewis Lane. The group meets at 7 p.m. with a social hour beginning at 6 p.m. All disabled veterans are welcome to join the Chapter. The next meeting will be held on Monday, April 1.

Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 53 will sponsor a breakfast on April 13 from 7 to 10 a.m. at 1510 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway.

The VFW Post 8185 will sponsor a monthly bingo on the third Tuesday of each month at the post home located at 510 Susquehanna River Road. The next date will be April 16. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Bingo patrons can take advantage of Taco Tuesday and support that weekly VFW fundraiser.

Cecil County’s Relay for Life event will be held on the track at Elkton High School on June 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight. Go to www.relayforlife.org/elktonmd to participate, join a team, or to donate. It’s all about the survivors, so join us in June.

The board of directors of the Bainbridge Museum Association met last Saturday at the museum to discuss this year’s Bainbridge Day event on Sept. 15. Vendors and nonprofits are wanted. Contact me if you would like to join the fun in September. Suggested donation is $10 per space and you furnish your own table and chair. The museum continues to open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. at 6 S. Main Street.