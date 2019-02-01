Harford Sheriff looking for man stealing packages off porches in Joppa

The Harford County Sheriff is trying to identify and locate another “porch pirate” — someone who is allegedly stealing packages off porches in Joppa, according to a news release.

Deputies believe the person took at least three packages between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The alleged thefts occurred in in the 1000 block of Emmerick Drive, 500 block of Terrapin Terrace and 400 block of Hardin Drive.

One of the packages was stolen within 20 minutes of delivery, according to deputies.

The thefts this week come less than a month after police arrested a man who allegedly directed his daughter to steal a package off a Bel Air porch in late November. Gary Martin Smith, 46, was charged with theft less than $100, contributing to the condition of a child, conspiracy to commit theft less than $100 and fourth-degree burglary, online court records show.

A security camera in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air captured footage of a young girl removing a package from a porch. The package was taken Nov. 30, and the sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest in late December.

In this week’s incidents in Joppa, the sheriff’s office is using social media — its Facebook and Twitter accounts — to try and identify the alleged thief, asking residents, “Do you recognize the suspect?”

They are also reminding residents that if they know a package is being delivered, have someone home — or at least available — to get it off your porch, or have it delivered somewhere secure.

If you have information regarding this week’s thefts, or think you might be a victim, call 410-612-1717 and ask for DFC Anthony Isgro.