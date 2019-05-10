Perryville: Middle school Leo Club raises $159 in dimes for vision research

Please celebrate with friends having May birthdays: May 10 – Bunny Russell Lacey; May 11 – Bill Bryan, Addison Caracciolo; May 12 – Vic Cooper, Kelly Culp; May 13 – Michael Fayer, Frank Carter, Steve Schieffer, Howard Wright; May 14 – Kathleen Lusk, Jill Collette Orsini; May 15 – Bud Fife, Mary Jo Collins, Jamie Lyons McMillan, Terri Grove; May 16 – Kimi Jenkins, Randi Jenkins, Joshua Fuentes, Mary Mitchell, John Nierwinski III; May 17 – Jack Carey, Latesha Waller, Kevin Shumaker. Belated birthday wishes to: May 9 – Robert Brink.

Special birthday wishes to our daughter-in-law Sarah Southall as she celebrates her May 12 birthday. Also special birthday wishes to my sister Kimi Jenkins and my niece Randi Jenkins who share a May 16 birthday.

Anniversary wishes are extended to: May 10 – Glen & Libby Richardson, May 23 – Patty Snell and Bob Walker. Congratulations to our son Roger and his wife Sarah as they celebrate their ninth anniversary May 16. Also celebrating May 16 is Sarah’s parents Mike and Beth Maira. Belated anniversary wishes to Winne Weeks-Jeyes and her husband Art on their May 2 anniversary.

Principio UMC's Card Party with lunch fundraiser at Principio United Methodist Church Hall, 1511 Principio Road, Perryville. May 30, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost $12 per person. Gifts for high/low players & door prizes. Special note — if you don’t play cards, play board game of your choice, or just enjoy the food and fellowship. Call 443-350-7961 by May 24 for reservations

Congratulations to the Perryville Middle School Leo Club who raised $159, all in dimes, for the Lions Club Vision Research Foundation at The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute. The Leo Club had been collecting dimes since October. Congratulations to this fine group of young people for a job well done.

Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Ave., will hold a Pre-K Open House today from 9 to 11 a.m.

A basket and bag bingo will also be held tonight at Good Shepherd Catholic School, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6. The bingo will benefit the Cecil County Relay for Life via “Bethany’s Angels” relay for life team and ultimately the American Cancer Society.

Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star held their first annual Heart Walk along the Havre de Grace Promenade this past Saturday. Six members lead by our Worthy Matron Sister Susan Passwaters and Worthy Patron Brother Roger A. Southall Sr. took the half-mile stroll.

The officers and members of Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star send warmest congratulations and fraternal love to their member Sister Diane J. Smith, Past Grand Matron and Chapter Treasurer on her election as a Grand Trustee to the Grand Chapter of Maryland Order of the Eastern Star. Many members also attended the Necrology Service, which was very special for the Chapter as our member Brother Ronald Mathias, Past Grand Patron, was eulogized by Past Grand Matron Sister Mary Adeline Bradford.

Join the BSA Scouts for Archery Day May 19 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for kids ages 11-17 at Camp Rodney, 400 Rodney Scout Road, North East. The cost is free. Email mclausing@delmarvacouncil.org or call 302-622-3300 ext. 117 for more information or to RSVP.

There will be a Charlie Zahm and Friends concert Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call for time at 410-272-3111. Cost is $10 and children under 16 are free.

The Havre de Grace Elks will hold a quarter auction Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bingo starting at 7. Paddles are $2 each.

Special get well wishes go to my nephew Connor Jenkins who broke his leg in a motorcycle race and to his dad John Jenkins who took a tumble on his bike and broke his collarbone. My sister Kimi is playing nursemaid. Poor Kimi!

Get well wishes are extended to Karina Blomquist and thinking of you wishes to her parents Judy and John Blomquist.

Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Louise Fagan, Betty Fayer, Betty Knell, Helen Wood-Bagley, Margaret Waldron, Merle McLaughlin, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Diane and Ross Allen, Dottie Gregg, Chuck Gregg, Becky Gjerdahl, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Ethel Dill, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Ellen Crouse, Audrey Sauerhammer, Ben Caldwell, Frankie Garland, Jenny Keen, Ernie Birckhead, Jeannette Hastings, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Dave Morlock, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Nan Miller, Libby Richardson, Curtis Diering, Joe McGrillis, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Dan Ellis, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.