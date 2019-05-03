Perryville: Learn more about BSA Scouts Archery Day

Please celebrate with those friends having May birthdays: May 3 – Jackson Martin, Millie Wilson, Denny Funk, Daniel Simmons, Henry Wakefield; May 4 – Helen Wheeler, James Durey; May 5 – Laura Kolb; May 6 – Dennis Bolen, Josh Wilson; May 7 – Todd Muir, Jane Gordon; May 8 – Cynthia McMasters; May 9 – Jon Thompson; May 10 – Bunny Russell Lacey.

Anniversary wishes are extended to: Glen & Libby Richardson (May 10).

Congratulations to John and Maggie York who became first-time grandparents. Their son Johnny and his wife Belinda had a baby boy this past Saturday, John Jacob York came into the world a 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. The family plans to call him “JJ.”

All-you-can-eat breakfast is served at Harmony Lodge the second Saturday of every month; mark May 11 down for the next breakfast. Good Shephard’s all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held May 5.

Elks Club schedule for May includes bingo each Wednesday and breakfast May 5 and 12.

The Paw Paw Museum in Port Deposit will be opening for the season May 12.

Join the BSA Scouts for Archery Day for kids ages 11-17 at Camp Rodney, 400 Rodney Scout Road, North East. Have fun learning archery on a certified range and learn about Scouts BSA including new girl troops. The cost is free. Email mclausing@delmarvacouncil.org for more information or to RSVP.

The Perryville Farmers Markets kicks off the 2019 season May 3, with a special performance from Trevor Biggers of the Susquehanna Floods. Come on out and enjoy some music while shopping at the market. The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday.

The Community Fire Company of Perryville will have an O’s Raffle Basket that will be raffled on the shrimp feast. Tickets are only $5. Call for tickets at 443-783-3439.

There will be a Charlie Zahm and Friends concert May 10 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. This will be a Mother’s Day concert and a tribute to John Denver. Call for time at 410-272-3111. Cost is $10 and children under 16 are free.

The Perryville High School Class of 1969 is planning a 50th Class Reunion for September. Plans so far include a mixer at the Perryville American Legion Post 135 on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and a reunion dinner at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. A picnic or crab feast may be scheduled for Sept. 15 if there is enough interest. The reunion committee just sent out a "save the date" message and they are currently seeking addresses of missing classmates. Contact Sarah Warrington Colenda at scolenda@principiofurnace.org for more information.

The Havre de Grace Elks will hold a quarter auction May 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bingo starting at 7. Paddles are $2 each. The kitchen will be open until half time serving refreshments.

Save the date: Oct. 19, Deer Creek Basketry Guild next Basket Bingo.

Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Louise Fagan, Betty Fayer, Betty Knell, Helen Wood-Bagley, Margaret Waldron, Merle McLaughlin, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Diane and Ross Allen, Dottie Gregg, Chuck Gregg, Becky Gjerdahl, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Ethel Dill, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Audrey Sauerhammer, Ben Caldwell, Frankie Garland, Jenny Keen, Ernie Birckhead, Jeannette Hastings, Connie Buck, Debbie Raynovich, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Dave Morlock, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Nan Miller, Libby Richardson, Curtis Diering, Joe McGrillis, Liam Culp, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Dan Ellis, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.