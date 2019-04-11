Perryville: Lions celebrating 75 years; Elks name distinguished members

Please celebrate with those friends having an April birthdays: April 12 – Rick Yost, Grant Chaney, Victoria Mauzy; April 13 – Linda Soukup; April 14 – Stephanie Amato, Tim Brooks; April 16 – Paul Elder, Kenny Morrison, James Roland; April 17 – Bill Fuentes, Dustin Daugherty; April 18 – Connie Layne Rowan, Lawson Narvel, Jose Rodriguez Jr.; April 19 – Rev. Lisa Watson-Hill.

Belated birthday wishes to Kevin Maria who celebrated 40 on March 25, Shane Cawman who turned 21 March 31, Will McCann who turned 9 on April 5, Jerry Piepiora on April 4 birthday. Special birthday wishes are sent to my nephew Donny Morse on his April 17 birthday.

Belated anniversary wishes to Steve and Carol Pearson who celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary March 31.

Perryville High School presents “Bye Bye Birdie” Friday and Saturday. The shows start at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for reserved, $8 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors. Call 410-996-6000.

Congratulations to Cecil County teacher of the year Josie Able-Perry.

Perryville Lions Club 75th Anniversary Open House will be held 2 to 5 p.m. April 27 at the Principio United Methodist Church House, located at 1511 Principio Furnace Road. Refreshments will be served. The Club was chartered on April 28, 1944. Congratulations to the Perryville Lions Club on this wonderful accomplishment.

Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star will have a Family Night Fundraiser April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pat’s Pizzeria & Grill, 1201 Revolution St. in Havre de Grace. Pat’s will be providing a flyer on all carry out orders the weekend before the fundraiser. Come out and support the Chapter who is supporting Youth Leadership Programs.

Congratulations to Sister Hilda Brown Past Matron from Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 on her recent appointment as Grand Representative of New Hampshire in Maryland.

Elks Club for the month of April includes: bingo, April 17 and 24; breakfasts, April 14 and 21; quarter auction, April 13, doors open at 6 p.m., auction starts at 7 p.m. $2 per paddle. The kitchen will be open until half time and food will be available for sale in the lounge.

Congratulations to the following distinguished Elks Members: Elk of the Year, Fred Zellman; Officer of the Year, Debbie McFadden; Citizen of the Year, Ed Faulkner.

The Perryville High School Class of 1969 is planning a 50th Class Reunion for September. Plans so far include a mixer at the Perryville American Legion Post 135 on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and a reunion dinner at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. A picnic or crab feast may be scheduled for Sept. 15 if there is enough interest. The reunion committee just sent out a "save the date" message and they are currently seeking addresses of missing classmates. Contact Sarah Warrington Colenda at scolenda@principiofurnace.org for more information.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, will host a two bingo events in the coming weeks.

On April 13, the Deer Creek Basket Guild will host bingo at St. Paul’s. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Extra packets are $5. Doors open at noon, bingo starts at 1 p.m. The market place will be open prior to and after bingo. Bring a canned good and/or non-perishable for bonus prize ticket.

On April 26, a Designer Purse Bingo will be held at St. Paul’s to benefit the Maryland Tri-County Chapter – Federally Employed Women scholarship fund. Cost is $18 for presale tickets, $20 at the door, $5 extra packets. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird bingo at 6:50 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332 or Linda Patrick at 410-652-8595.

The North East Fire Company, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., will host a cash bingo to benefit its Ladies Auxiliary on April 28. Doors open at 2 p.m. with early bird bingo at 2:45 and bingo starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $20 for ticket presales, $25 at the door and $5 extra packets. Includes six cards for each of the 20 games, and one jackpot card. Call Ruth Gonce at 302-528-8366 for information/tickets. Food and beverage available.

All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner every Monday at the American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St. from 4 to 8 p.m. Cost is $8 per person.

American Legion Auxiliary Post 135 hosts Monday night bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Come and bring a friend. For more information call 443-350-1431.

Texas Hold’em is played 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesday and Friday nights at the Perryville American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St. in Perryville. $10 entry fee. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has scheduled another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day which will take place on April 27. This is a great opportunity for those who missed the previous events, or who have subsequently accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs, to safely dispose of those medications. For Collection Locations go to: http://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html

Condolences are extended to the family of Wilbur Carr.

Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Louise Fagan, Aileen Squires, Betty Fayer, Betty Knell, Helen Wood-Bagley, Margaret Waldron, Merle McLaughlin, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Pam Kincaid, Phil Powell, Diane Allen, Ross Allen, Becky Gjerdahl, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Ethel Dill, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Madge Jones, Audrey Sauerhammer, JoAnn Scarborough, Ben Caldwell, Frankie Garland, Ernie Birckhead, Jeannette Hastings, Connie Buck, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Joan Pyle, Vic Cooper, Nan Miller, Libby Richardson, Diane McGrillis, Ann Marie Bolen, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Jim Roland, Ron McGuirk, Tim Thompson, Kathy Smith, Dan Ellis, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.