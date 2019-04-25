Fire in Perryman damaged garage, caused minor burns

A detached garage was destroyed and one person suffered minor burns after a fire Wednesday night in Perryman.

The fire, in the 1500 block of Maple Ave., caused approximately $30,000 in damage to the two-car garage and $5,000 to its contents, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

One person, who was not identified, suffered minor burns and refused treatment, according to the notice. The home also sustained minor heat damage. The family was not displaced, according the fire marshal.

The fire was ruled accidental, starting when an occupant of the home was siphoning gasoline from a riding lawmower into a bucket using an electric air pump, according to the fire marshal’s notice.

Reported around 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, it took 25 firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to get the fire under control, the fire marshal said.