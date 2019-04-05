C. Milton Wright grad Nicole Kaff one of six in the world to have perfect score on AP psych exam

C. Milton Wright graduate Nicole Kaff did what few fellow students worldwide achieved last year — get a perfect score on her Advanced Placement psychology exam.

Kaff, who graduated last year, was one of six students out of the 313,837 who took the AP psych exam in May, according to The College Board, which administers the test.

“It is very rare for a student to earn every point possible on an AP exam,” Jaslee Carayol, associate director of media relations for The College Board, wrote in an email.

Kaff said she was “definitely very surprised,” when she learned of her perfect score. The test has 100 multiple choice questions and two to three essay questions, she said.

“I was definitely confident on the exam, but I never imagined it went as well as it did,” said Kaff, whose father, Art Kaff, is a former Harford County Board of Education member.

A perfect score doesn’t earn Kaff anything extra, except a score of 5 on the test and a letter of the College Board noting her achievement.

“This is an outstandingly impressive accomplishment,” Kaff’s AP psychology teacher Brian Tulley, said. “Nicole is so deserving of it given her intelligence, hard work in preparation and overall dedication to her education.”

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson made note of the achievement during a recent school board meeting.

"Nicole completing a perfect AP psychology exam is a reflection not only on her perseverance and dedication to learning, but also to the education she received and teaching staff she encountered in Harford County Public Schools,” Bulson said later. “We are truly proud of her accomplishment."

Kaff is a freshman at University of Maryland, College Park, studying computer science and cybersecurity, said she took eight AP tests of her 10 classes.

Tulley said Kaff is very unassuming about her work and she’s an outstanding student as far as her note-taking, reading and her ability to break down different concepts.

“She was exemplary in terms of her work. Her academic habits are among the top five of students I’ve taught,” Tulley said. “You never expect a student to get a perfect score, but of the students I’ve taught, I’m not surprised Nicole was the first.”

Last year’s senior class at CMW was a strong one, said Tulley, who’s been teaching for 10 years at this alma mater.

“She was quietly the strongest in my class. There was a group of kids that got a lot of public acknowledgment, but Nicole doesn’t beat her chest, she doesn’t self-promote,” Tulley said. “She’s intrinsically motivated and not so much by others’ adulation or praise or success.”

Kaff was never complacent with regard to her work. If she got questions wrong on a test, she wanted to review her answers and figure out why she got them wrong and break down any misunderstandings, he said.

“Mr. Tulley was an excellent teacher,” she said. “The amount of work I put in, I was definitely inspired by how interesting the course material was and how interesting he was in teaching it.”

She found it somewhat ironic that she got a perfect score on a test in a subject she’s not really studying in college, though she did say Maryland offers a class on cyberpsychology.

“She was interested in the concept, but it’s not her passion,” Tulley said. “She’s definitely much more into computer programming and more practical, not theoretical, applications.”

Kaff is majoring in computer science and cybersecurity after getting a feel for the subject at CMW. While she really likes the programming aspect, she’s not sure what avenue she wants to pursue.

“I’m still trying to figure that out,” Kaff said. “The career prospects are pretty good and Maryland has a good program.”

