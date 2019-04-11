Pedestrian killed on I-95 in Harford County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday night in Harford County.

Troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack were dispatched to the scene of a pedestrian struck on southbound I-95 near exit 77 (Route 24) shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling south on I-95 when he struck the pedestrian in the fast lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Police are withholding the pedestrian’s name until next of kin can be notified. The driver remained on the scene, police said.

Police found a disabled vehicle north of crash scene registered to the person who was struck.

Because of the crash, southbound I-95 was shut down for approximately four hours, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The incident remains under investigation.