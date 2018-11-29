Peach Bottom sire tests planned Wednesday, Dec. 5

An announcement from Exelon Generation:

Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at approximately 1 p.m. This is one of two tests performed each year.

The Peach Bottom emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around the nuclear plant. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station. County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is located on the west bank of the Conowingo Pond (Susquehanna River) in York County, Pa. The station is home to two boiling water reactors, capable of powering more than 2.25 million homes and businesses. Both reactors began commercial operation in 1974.

