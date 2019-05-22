Belcamp man charged with possession of child porn

Police have arrested a Harford County man Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography following a roughly three-month investigation.

Sandeep M. Patel, 29, of the 1300 block of Cranesbill Court in Belcamp, is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography. Patel was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack for processing, according to a state police news release.

In February, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation involving the possession of child pornography. Detectives discovered a person online actively pursuing child pornography files, and traced it to an address in Harford County.

In April, the case was transferred to an investigator assigned to the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified address. During the search, a preliminary forensic review of Patel’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files, police said.

The devices were seized and will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory. Patel was arrested without incident.