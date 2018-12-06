Police: Credit card theft at Panera in Abingdon related to similar theft earlier this year

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said this week it believes a pair of women suspected of stealing a credit card a few months ago are also involved in another credit card theft last week in Abingdon.

“[A] victim believes they stole her wallet in Panera. We certainly think we recognize them. Remember the Panera thefts a few months ago?” the Sheriff’s Office asks in a Facebook post.

“Preliminary investigation leads deputies to believe these are the same suspects. If you recognize them, give us a call,” the post states.

Courtesy photo / Harford County Sheriff's Office This woman is one of two who are suspected in the theft of a credit card Nov. 28 from Panera Bread in Abingdon. Officials said she may have also been involved in a similar theft several months ago. This woman is one of two who are suspected in the theft of a credit card Nov. 28 from Panera Bread in Abingdon. Officials said she may have also been involved in a similar theft several months ago. (Courtesy photo / Harford County Sheriff's Office)

An Abingdon woman called police the evening of Nov. 28 to report that her wallet was stolen earlier in the day while she was at the Panera Bread on Merchant Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A credit card from the wallet was later used at several local stores, officials said.

The women suspected in the Nov. 28 theft are described as black females in their early 20s to early 30s. One was wearing a black jacket, gray turtleneck sweater and dark jeans. The other was wearing a black hat, red coat, red pants and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information may contact Deputy Testerman at 410-612-1717. Tips can be submitted at harfordsheriff.org/wanted, p3tips.com or by contacting Harford County Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477.

Information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for the crime may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

