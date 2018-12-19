Police seeking father who allegedly directed 5-year-old daughter to steal package from Bel Air porch

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who it says directed his daughter to steal a package off the porch of a Bel Air home late last month.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gary Martin Smith, 46, of Abingdon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. In it, Smith faces charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and fourth-degree burglary.

Deputies were notified of the incident on Dec. 2 and determined Smith was in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air on Nov. 30 at approximately 4 p.m., when he allegedly directed his 5-year-old daughter to steal the package off the porch of a home in that block, the Sheriff’s office said. Inside the package was a pair of boots.

Courtesy Harford Sheriff's Office Video of the alleged theft was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Dec. 7. Video of the alleged theft was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Dec. 7. (Courtesy Harford Sheriff's Office)

After video of the alleged theft was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Dec. 7, the deputy handling the case received an anonymous tip that identified the girl in the video. Deputies were able to positively identify the girl, which led to the charges against her father.

Deputies have not been able to find Smith. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, 410-838-6600.

