Roundabout work to close a section of Old Philadelphia Road in Perryman for 3 months

A portion of Old Philadelphia Road between Route 40 and Perryman Road will be closed for the next three months so crews can resume and finish work on a roundabout.

Work on the roundabout began last fall at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Road and Perryman Road (Route 159), which leads to the Perryman Peninsula and one of the region’s major manufacturing and distribution centers.

Construction resumed Monday after a winter hiatus, according to a Harford County Government news release, and is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

Access will be limited to emergency vehicles, school buses and residents who live within this work zone during construction.

The turning radius of the roundabout is designed to accommodate large trucks traveling through the intersection, county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said in September.

Although the roundabout is being built at the intersection of two state roads, and the county has previously sought state funding for it, the county is paying for the project from its funds because of its importance to economic development, she said.

The Perryman area is the county’s largest concentration of undeveloped industrial land and is home to Clorox, XO Logistics, Rite Aid Distribution and several other manufacturers and warehouse operations.

The county contracted with Gray & Son, of Timonium, to do the work for approximately $1.9 million, with a money from from the PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, fund. The fund was created with money Harford County has received from the developer of The GATE office and research complex at Aberdeen Proving Ground, a private development on 416 acres inside the Army post’s security perimeter undertaken under an enhanced use lease arrangement with the Army.

When the GATE project began approximately 10 years ago, the county agreed to receive annual payments in lieu of actual taxes — payments which would be less than typically would be owed and with the money received designated for restricted uses.

The Perryman roundabout will be the first county project to use funds from The GATE PILOT.