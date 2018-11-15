Harford blanketed with November snow; schools close, roads slippery

It’s not even winter — or Thanksgiving — on the calendar but already the wintery weather has begun in Harford County.

Three to four inches of snow fell in the Bel Air Thursday, closing schools for the day and county government offices for the afternoon.

The snow was expected to continue throughout Thursday afternoon, with winds picking up to 25 to 30 mph., but most of the snow had tapered off to flurries by 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported snowfall of 4.5 inches in Norrisville as of 1:30 p.m., according to a post on Harford Fire Blog’s Facebook page.

State and county roads were snow covered and slippery, although no major accidents or incidents were reported in Harford County.

In preparation, county highways crews were called in at 5 a.m. Thursday and began salting the county’s 1,000 miles of roads and 1,200 cul-de-sacs, Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County government, said.

“We have had 75 vehicles on the road this morning covering every section of the county and they are still out working,” she said.

A snow emergency plan had been put into effect in Harford and county officials were asking people to stay off the roads.

“If at all possible, please stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary, for your safety,” Mumby said. “We’ve had reports of accidents throughout the county and the weather is expected to get worse and transition to freezing rain or rain.”

People who do have to drive are asked to slow down, she said.

The county is also asking residents not to park on the street to allow plows to do their work. If they have to park on the street, drivers are asked to park on the odd-numbered side.

Mumby also suggested people check in on their neighbors and either bring pets inside or make sure they have shelter inside.

One animal got stuck in a creek Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Troyer Road in White Hall.

Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company and the county’s Technical Rescue Team responded and removed the horse around 12:30 p.m., according to the fire company’s Facebook page.

The horse was out in the pasture and was taken to a local veterinarian. Its condition was unknown.

Harford County Public Schools took a pre-emptive approach to the storm, announcing Wednesday evening that schools would open two hours late, pending a review of conditions Thursday morning. The decision to close for the day was then announced shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

