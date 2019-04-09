Police: Edgewood man, 18, hospitalized after shooting

Harford County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for information about a non-fatal shooting in Edgewood Monday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies were in the area of Walton Road on an unrelated call when they heard what sounded like gunshots nearby, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area and began looking for a victim or crime scene. They were notified minutes later an unknown individual was being taken to Franklin Square Hospital, in a private vehicle, for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to the hospital and were told the victim was as Amir Turner, 18, of Edgewood, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Following treatment at the hospital, Turner was transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office siad.

Detectives believe Turner was walking in the area of Harford Square Drive and O Court, when, for unknown reasons, a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, the Sheriff’s Office siad.

Detectives returned to the area Tuesday to continue searching.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.

A person whose information leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information by submitting a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted; sending a message to Metro Crime Stoppers by texting to “CRIMES" (274637) and beginning the message with "MCS" then adding the information; or calling Harford Crime Solvers, 888-540-8477.