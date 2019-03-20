Bel Air sober living community residents reduced to 40; residents still opposed

While operators say neighborhood fears of a sober living community off Route 24 at Wheel Road near Bel Air are unfounded, they are reducing the number of residents from 50 men to 40.

“Given how contentious this project has become, we are capping our capacity at eight people per house,” New Points sober living community executive director Warrie Boyd said.

Nearby residents say they are concerned about the safety of children walking to school or to the Abingdon Library. They’re worried their property values will decline and in general that such a facility, or community, is not appropriate in a residential community.

They also say the operators tried to sneak in the development under the radar and criticized them for not meeting with the neighborhood to discuss their plan before beginning construction.

Boyd acknowledged there is a stigma attached to what he says is a first-of-its-kind community for recovering addicts, but said in a short time nearby residents will find New Points will “make for outstanding neighbors.”

New Points is building five single-family homes on 2.5 acres on Ogden Court, across the highway from The Festival at Bel Air shopping center.

It will open gradually, as construction on each house finishes, likely at the end of March or the beginning of April, Boyd said.

“We will stagger the opening to make sure residents are meeting our expectations and to let neighbors at-large know we make great neighbors,” he said. “The neighbors fears are unfounded at this point and we’ll be able to demonstrate that.

“We are committed to practicing spiritual principals as a way of life. Those are honesty, integrity, service to others,” Boyd said. “So when you think about what is binding us together, it’s actually decent principals that unite us.”

The goal of the community, Boyd said, is to get the men “back into the groove of life.”

“The community is catered to people with a strong desire to recover,” Boyd said. “Recovery is not a nebulous process — if you do what’s expected of you, you will get the results, which is sobriety.”

Residents, however, oppose the sober living community, and a petition circulating against it has more than 1,000 signatures.

The reduction in the number of residents is a step in the right direction, said Erich Bain, who lives with his family in a neighborhood adjacent to the New Points community.

“It's encouraging that New Points is willing to compromise to show good will toward their new neighbors,” Bain wrote in an email.

New Points has not, however, been open and honest since over a year ago when the company and its contractor, Ten Oaks Homes, submitted initial permit applications to build five single-family homes, “not disclosing the actual intended use as a sober living community,” Bain said.

Failure to disclose the intended use is a violation of the zoning code, he said, and allowed New Points to nearly complete construction before anyone knew what the community would be. Bain said New Points also circumvented the special exception process, “which was put in place to provide a public hearing and give citizens a voice in what happens in their neighborhoods.”

New Points founder Tom Burden and Executive Director Warrie Boyd stand in the gym that is one of the features of the new sober living community being built on Ogden Court of Route 24 and Wheel Road south of Bel Air.

“We appreciate their recent turn toward openness and would welcome a dialogue between New Points and the citizens whose lives will surround their venture,” Bain said. “However we feel it is important that the county be involved so these discussions will be part of the public record and all parties will be held accountable.”

Nearby resident Nick Chalkias said the project has been shrouded in mystery from the beginning, and his opposition has nothing to do with the community being built for sober living.

“We feel we can’t get forthright and straight answers,” Chalkias said.

He, too, questions the process and if the project has been done with approval according to zoning codes and uses.

“People are being put off misled,” he said. “We want honesty and transparency and we want answers from our county representative and it seems they’re not willing to do that.”

Boyd said he and founder Tom Burden had every intention of meeting with the community and holding an open house, once they were closer to their opening date.

“We want to educate people on what sober living is, because I know there is a stigma attached to it,” Boyd said.

Since their plans have come to light, Boyd has met with the president of the homeowners association, who Boyd said was “supportive.” He would not provide the name of the HOA president, who has said she would like to remain anonymous for now.

How it began

Founder Tom Burden has been sober for about four years. A former advertising executive, he lived a party-filled lifestyle.

“I realized I was not where I should have been,” Burden said, adding that his children approached him and said they liked him better when he wasn’t drinking.

“Everybody says you’ll do anything for your children and I did. And I did it for myself,” Burden said.

It didn’t take him long to realize how much more productive he was and how much better his life was when he was sober.

“I decided it was time to offer it to other people,” Burden said.

He began talking with his good friend and business partner about his idea. His partner, who wants to remain anonymous, told Burden he thought it would be an incredible program and they got started. His business partner is providing the funding for the project, the cost of which both declined to provide.

The bedrooms in New Points sober living are intentionally sparse to prevent isolation and to encourage residents to spend time together, executive director Warrie Boyd, right, with founder Tom Burden, said.

“I came to him and said here’s what we need to do. We talked and talked and talked and researched and researched and researched,” Burden said. “There really is not the kind of product we are talking about, long-term recovery.

“We also both had gotten to the point where we were tried of watching people suffer and die,” Burden said.

Boyd got involved on a contractual basis. Burden’s partner is also a member of Boyd’s family, and both knew how active Boyd, sober since 2005, is in the recovery community.

“He asked if I’d like to be involved. I fell in love with it so much it’s full-time for me now,” said Boyd, who used to work for T. Rowe Price.

He went to rehab in Florida and lived in a sober living home there before moving back to Maryland, he said.

Since then, he’s sponsored a number of people and attends meetings five times a week. He also stops by treatment centers a couple times a week to take them to sober living homes.

Only about 6 percent of recovering addicts go into sober living, when 70 percent of them should, Boyd said.

“Your chance of staying sober if you go to sober living increases 10-fold,” he said. “But most people just won’t live in your typical sober living facility.”